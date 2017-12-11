AGENDA December-January Issue #3 Is Chock Full of Holiday Cheer!

Well it’s that time of year, the holiday season. Our December/January issue #3 features Melissa Manchester’s 21st album The Fellas (interviewed by Sheryl Aronson of Arting Around); power drummer and pianist Virgil Donati’s latest CD The Dawn of Time; and we take a look at the evolving career of Parisian painter Michael Stervinou. But wait, there’s more . . . WOW (The World of Wearable Art) Design Competition 2017 (New Zealand) has some amazing Avant-garde creations; and it’s our pleasure to highlight these mind-bending, futuristic entries.

In getting you ready for the new year, Ash Gupta and Apeksha Agarwal of 838 Media Group go all out with their intense holiday editorial Rendezvous; and Glenn Gordon presents a winter fashion spread with model Dylan Iglesias.

For beauty, Shahada Karim shows us the virtues of rice as a natural beauty product, and the importance of a beauty detox, all the while debating the high cost of beauty today―is it really worth it?

This month’s Fashion Talk is all about recycled styles, which brings me to our newest section the Fashion Archives, which is a blast from the past with timeless designs by timeless designers, featuring Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera, Chado Ralph Rucci, and Zac Posen.

AmfAR’s 8th Annual Gala 2017 was held in Beverly Hills, and was attended by a host of celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Diane Sawyer, Kate Hudson, and Tom Hanks!

This issue’s Syntax Me! touches on homonyms and subject/verb agreement. Our book reviews by Lee L. Peoples are as follows: Origin by Dan Brown and Blessed Are the Peacemakers by Kristi Belcamino. We also review our five favorite, timeless DVDs for possible stocking stuffers. You may want to get out a box of Cleanex before watching one of these tearjerkers! On a trip to Madagascar last year, AGENDA editor in chief Kaylene Peoples made a pitstop to Paris and spent time with celebrity makeup artist Brigitte Delouis. Check out her interview in the beauty section. It’s winter, and there is some really cool runway and backstage beauty, highlighting the lines of Alice McCall, L.EGENDA, Thomas Puttick, and Alicia Fiori!

The stunning cover for the December/January issue #3 was photographed by Ash Gupta and starring model Heather Burton.

Check out the gallery of highlights for the Dec./Jan. Issue #3 of Agenda magazine! Available on Amazon.com Friday, December 15, 2017!

Purchase link: AGENDA Dec.2017-Jan.2018

