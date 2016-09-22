Andres Sarda Lingerie Is S-S-Sexy at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid September 2016!

Nuria Sarda, the brand’s creative director of the lingerie line Andres Sarda, showed her latest collection during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid Spring/Summer 2017, on the runway on September 16, 2016. The line is sexy, colorful, and fun, styled with cutesy bows and ribbons. Some of the models wore fun hats to complement the many styles of bras and panties or should I say “sostenes” and “bragas” in the spirit of Spain. A nice touch were the floral appliqués on many of the outfits. The Andres Sarda’s collection is vibrant in color and maintains a sheer look for those “peek-a-boo” pieces, setting the stage for seduction. I really like the crayon color choices, especially the fuchsia and bronze. Nuria Sarda makes this line aesthetically pleasing with soft fabrics and airy silhouettes. (This is the line’s longstanding trademark.)

If you’re looking for exciting undergarments, imaginative lingerie, or just exclusively a bra and panty set, you’ll find it at Andres Sarda with seductive lingerie from Barcelona that’s spicy with that Spanish flair!