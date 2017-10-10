From Grammy-nominated bassist to French chef, is there no end to Bunny Brunel’s skills? The American, French-born musician, bass designer and creator of the Bunny Brunel Electric Upright Bass (BBEUB) is also a published author of countless instructional books . . . oh wait, did we mention that he was also an instructor, too . . . well, he is one hell of a cook! His range is broad in the kitchen too. He’s a gourmet chef, who attended l’Ecole Hôtelière de Nice, and learned everything there is to know about running a hotel, including preparing gourmet cuisine – everything from ratatouille to an apple tart. This video is the first of a series, where Bunny demonstrates his culinary prowess; and sets the tone for the first of many Feast & Fusion concerts, where he will cook in the kitchen and “cook” with his fusion band CAB on stage. Enjoy this presentation of Bunny Brunel’s “Chicken a la Crème!

Bunny Brunel performs with his band CAB with Virgil Donati, Mitch Forman, Julian Coryell, and Kaylene Peoples at the Back bay Bistro in Newport Beach. For tickets, http://www.newportdunes.com/event/back-bay-bistros-evening-bunny-brunel/

