Fitness Tips: Lack of Energy and Constant Hunger

Solution: You don’t have energy because an unconditioned body slows down to conserve energy, so it’s a horrible cycle of not moving only makes you want to move even less. You must start with baby steps and commit to at least walking; even going up and down your home staircase while talking on the phone or while watching a show on your phone. After a consistent 7-10 days of doing this, your energy will start to increase, but to keep it going in the right direction, you now need to increase and lengthen the time of your activity while stepping up your intensity! This one takes patience, consistency and time because your body won’t trust you until it knows this is a normal thing.

Problem: I am always hungry.

Solution: One third of the time you are unjustifiably hungry, you are actually thirsty for water. Drinking anything except water in these times won’t work. Your body is making you hungry, hoping to take some hydration out of whatever food you eat. Let’s be honest . . . most likely won’t have much in whatever food you choose to ingest. If you are oddly hungry, drink an 8-ounce glass of water and wait 15 minutes, and if you are still hungry, it will be your actual hunger level . . . if not, then your body was just asking for a drink!