Independent Beauty

The Beauty Industry is packed to the brim with every conceivable miracle broth, super secret ingredient, unparalleled formula and one-pump-cures-all product you can imagine. But that doesn’t stop thousands of entrepreneurs from going back to the drawing board to try and do it even better. The Indie Beauty Expo gives them the chance cut out the middle man, and put their wares directly in front of consumers, buyers and distributors.

Now in its second year, the expo breaks away from the traditionally boisterous nature of most beauty conventions. Booths are noticeably neater and thoroughly thought out, with the addition of plants and flowers to set a specific mood. Exhibitors favor their indoor voices with warm smiles and a light touch. The result is a relaxed spa-like environment, which gives shoppers the option to pause and truly consider any given product without feeling pressured to buy. Presenters stand out by sharing stories, ingredient lists, and photographic results.

Exhibitors are specifically vetted before being accepted at the expo, and it’s easy to understand why. In a frenetic world of social media fame and the fight to push every single product by any means necessary, the expo is a refreshing shift to nurturing products that actually live up to their claims.

The Indie Beauty Expo hosts shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas.